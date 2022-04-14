Jim Lippert, a crossing guard at Washington Elementary School, helps students cross the road before school Thursday in Mount Vernon. Lippert, who has worked as a crossing guard for 25 years, is known for his collection of about 450 hats.
MOUNT VERNON — Jim Lippert stood at the corner of West Division Street and South Wall Street on Thursday morning dressed in a fluorescent yellow jacket and an Easter Bunny top hat while holding a bright orange flag.
He owns about four Easter hats and about 450 hats total, he said.
Lippert has been the crossing guard at Washington Elementary School in west Mount Vernon for the past 25 years.
With the intersection he supervises on the tulip route, Lippert sees a dramatic increase in traffic in April.
He waves at drivers who pass by, locals and tourists alike. When students arrive at the crosswalk, he presses the walk button and walks them across the road, waving the bright orange flag high.
Although there are far more cars on the road during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, Lippert said that for the most part he doesn’t see aggressive drivers or cars speeding in the school zone.
Beginning this weekend, though, west Mount Vernon will be packed with cars and tour buses, probably for the remainder of April, he said.
Lippert began wearing hats to his crossing guard job after visiting a silly hat store while on vacation in Oregon.
He bought seven hats at that store, including one of his favorite hats, which looks like a crab.
After his vacation, he began wearing the hats to work, and people started dropping off more hats for him to wear along with gifts and letters.
A notable letter he received was from a cancer patient who thanked him for standing out on the corner with his hats, waving and smiling to everyone who passes by.
“To me, it’s about making a difference in other people’s lives,” Lippert said.
Along with being a crossing guard and recess supervisor at Washington Elementary, Lippert is Santa Claus at Christmas time.
And because he’s worked at the school so long, he sometimes runs into former Washington Elementary students who now have children of their own.
