SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley will work on an interlocal agreement with Skagit County to put in a crosswalk on Cook Road near Prospect Street just west of the city limits.
The agreement would allow the city and county to collaboratively design and construct what is being called the Cook Road Pedestrian Crossing. They would share the cost of the project.
“I was absolutely thrilled that the City Council took such quick action on this project,” Mayor Julia Johnson said of the council’s approval to pursue the agreement. “When I first approached Mark Freiberger (city director of Public Works) and he then took it to the county and said this is what the mayor would like to see happen, what are your thoughts, the county was very responsive and they too saw it as being very important. It (Cook Road) is a very, very busy road.”
And once sports teams return to Janicki Fields near the spot of the proposed crosswalk and Patrick’s Playground is built on adjacent land, pedestrian traffic will only increase.
“The volume of traffic in that neighborhood of Cook Road is about 16,000 vehicles per day and it’s growing fairly rapidly with the continuing development in the area,” Freiberger said.
The need for this project to move forward is personal for Johnson.
“I’m actually coming from an experience that when I was a child in my neighborhood, there was another child that was hit and killed by a car,” she said. “That accident left a huge impact on me. Whenever I think of children, we have to do everything that is reasonable and within our power to provide safety for them.”
The crosswalk will be a duplicate of the one on Highway 20 between Reed and Haines streets, where pedestrians can activate lights to stop traffic.
“It just seems reasonable and logical to put not just a regular crosswalk, but one that will provide the safest means of crossing that busy highway,” Johnson said.
