Skagit County Public Health will reach out to representatives of Skagit Speedway after the racetrack hosted a rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp in violation of COVID-19 guidelines.
Videos of the Oct. 1 rally, posted to the Culp campaign's Facebook page, show large groups of people without masks or social distancing.
County spokesperson Laura Han said Public Health staff weren't aware of the rally ahead of time. She said the department will contact speedway representatives and any food vendors who were present at the rally, and inform them about public health guidelines.
Christopher Gergen, Culp's campaign manager, did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Skagit Speedway owner Steve Beitler.
Bill Bruch, chairman of the Skagit County Republican Party, said he was at the event, and estimated attendance at 1,000, though he said the campaign said 2,500 attended.
Han said county Public Health prioritizes education over sanctions when it comes to enforcing Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 proclamations.
If staff get a complaint or hear about an event that would violate the governor's proclamations, she said they reach out to the business or organization and inform them about the health guidelines.
Han said the Skagit County Sheriff's Office has the authority to issue citations for violating the proclamations, but that it the months since the pandemic began it has not done so.
