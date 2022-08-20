svh-202208xx-news-Consejo-Counseling-Opens-1.jpg
Mary Garcia, a behavioral health case manager at Consejo Counseling and Referral Service, gives a tour Friday of the building on East College Way in Mount Vernon. The mental health and substance use treatment facility provides counseling in both English and Spanish.

MOUNT VERNON — Consejo Counseling and Referral Service has opened its doors in Mount Vernon, where it will offer culturally relevant mental health and substance use treatment for low-income patients.

“Consejo’s vision has been to provide services in a linguistically and culturally competent way,” said Mario Paredes, executive director of the nonprofit. “Everything we do is multilingual.”

Consejo Counseling and Referral Service Executive Director Mario Paredes speaks to community members Friday during a grand opening of the Mount Vernon location on East College Way.
A therapy room is seen Friday during a tour of Consejo Counseling and Referral Service in Mount Vernon.
Margaret Rojas cuts a ribbon Friday for the new Consejo Counseling and Referral Service location in Mount Vernon.
The Consejo Counseling and Referral Service building on Friday in Mount Vernon.

