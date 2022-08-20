Mary Garcia, a behavioral health case manager at Consejo Counseling and Referral Service, gives a tour Friday of the building on East College Way in Mount Vernon. The mental health and substance use treatment facility provides counseling in both English and Spanish.
MOUNT VERNON — Consejo Counseling and Referral Service has opened its doors in Mount Vernon, where it will offer culturally relevant mental health and substance use treatment for low-income patients.
“Consejo’s vision has been to provide services in a linguistically and culturally competent way,” said Mario Paredes, executive director of the nonprofit. “Everything we do is multilingual.”
Consejo staff speak both English and Spanish, Paredes said at a grand opening Friday — complete with a mariachi band, catering from Catrina Tacos and Tequila and tours of the East College Way building.
Andrew Gill, program director for the Mount Vernon facility, said services are offered with a focus on how culture affects a patient’s values and goals.
He said he and his team work with patients to understand how cultural influences affect the way people think about mental health.
“What are the ways that ... being a Latino, being an African American, being a Native American is important to you and your goals,” Gill said.
He said Consejo will bring in an interpreter if staff aren’t fluent with a patient’s primary language.
Consejo has facilities in King, Pierce and Mason counties, but this is its first location in the North Sound region.
However, Paredes said his team has been offering telehealth counseling in the area for the past 18 months, after it was invited to help expand access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Margaret Rojas, assistant director of the North Sound Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization, said the county has a large Latino population that’s being underserved by existing mental health treatment options.
She said by focusing on making those who don’t consider English their first language — and specifically Latinos — feel welcome, Consejo represents an effort to reach this demographic with staff who look like them and understand their cultural norms.
“It’s an opportunity to find a place that’s welcoming,” she said. “(People) have an affinity toward someone who understands where they’re coming from.”
Culturally aware behavioral health has become a focus for the Skagit County Board of Commissioners, as the pandemic made it clear that such services are lacking.
Commissioner Peter Browning, who attended the grand opening, said he’s worked with Consejo in the past, and he’s happy the nonprofit has come to the county.
Consejo is the only behavioral health-focused provider in the county with commitments to bilingual care and expanding access for Spanish-speaking residents, he said.
“To have your mental health needs addressed in your primary language is huge,” Browning said.
