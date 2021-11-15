Though current forecasts show the Skagit River will not rise as high as once thought, flooding is expected to continue in Skagit County through Tuesday.
County responders are comparing this flood event to the severe flooding of 2009, when both the Skagit and Samish rivers overflowed and caused damage to homes, farms and infrastructure, according to a news release from the county.
Skagit County Unified Command suggests residents in flood-prone areas be prepared to protect their property within the next 12 to 24 hours, the release states.
The release lists several areas of concern, including Samish River Park, Cascade River Road, the fish hatchery area near Marblemount, Thunderbird Lane, Cape Horn and the Crow Foot area in Concrete.
New forecasts predicted the Skagit River would crest in Concrete at 38.47 feet around 8 a.m. Monday, and should fall below flood stage by Wednesday.
Flood stage is 28 feet.
As the water makes its way down the Skagit River, people should expect flooding in Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Mount Vernon. Forecasts show the river should crest in Mount Vernon at 37.59 feet Tuesday morning.
Overnight winds felled trees throughout the county, particularly on Highway 20 and South Skagit Highway, according to a news release from the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.