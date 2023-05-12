For several weeks before Highway 20 opens to vehicle traffic over the North Cascades, cyclists venture past the closure points to enjoy the beauty of the highway without having to worry about cars.
Andrew Stuhr of Stanwood learned about this annual opportunity several years ago from a co-worker. Fascinated by the route, he bought a bike from a local shop this month and set out.
He rode about 13 miles past the closure at Ross Dam trailhead, admiring the views of Diablo Lake and Colonial Peak.
"It was just really relaxing, not having to worry about traffic," Stuhr said. "It's just a beautiful bike ride through the mountains."
Teresa Hagerty, an outdoors enthusiast and board member of Washington's National Park Fund, biked past the closure point with her husband on April 30.
"It was a whole different way to experience the road," Hagerty said. "Traveling it by bike, you see things and experience things that you completely miss when you're in the car. I saw more waterfalls than I knew were there (after) driving it for many, many years."
Hagerty was amazed by the number of cyclists on the highway, estimating she passed 100 to 150 others.
"Everybody just had a big smile on their face, thrilled to be (there)," she said.
Hagerty and her husband plan to try to bike the entire length of the seasonal closure next year, traveling all the way to Mazama.
The closure is a little more than 30 miles long and has 4,000 feet of elevation gain.
Each year, the state Department of Transportation asks cyclists to go past the closure points on Fridays through Sundays to keep from interfering with road work, and that they check the Northwest Avalanche Center's latest report before heading out.
Beyond the Ross Dam trailhead, amenities such as restrooms are closed.
Lawrence Baum, ride leader with the Skagit Cascade Bike Club, said the route is a local favorite.
He warns cyclists interested in the route that cellphone reception on the highway is poor to nonexistent.
"If you ride the highway before the gate opens to vehicular traffic, and you have a problem, you are pretty much on your own," Baum said in an email. "Do not consider it a lark; it is every bit as serious an undertaking as a mountain trek into the wilderness. You or your group should have the equipment and knowledge to handle common bike issues, like flat tires."
