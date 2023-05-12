Cycling the North Cascades

A cyclist rides Highway 20 in the North Cascades on April 30 during the highway's seasonal closure to vehicle traffic.

 Teresa Hagerty photo

For several weeks before Highway 20 opens to vehicle traffic over the North Cascades, cyclists venture past the closure points to enjoy the beauty of the highway without having to worry about cars.

Andrew Stuhr of Stanwood learned about this annual opportunity several years ago from a co-worker. Fascinated by the route, he bought a bike from a local shop this month and set out.


Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.