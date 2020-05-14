Ken Dahltstedt has entered the race to retain his seat on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
Dahlstedt, who has served five terms on the board, filed Thursday morning to again run for office.
He will face at least two candidates — Burlington Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Peter Browning and Mount Vernon City Councilmember Mary Hudson — in the Aug. 4 primary election.
The primary will include races with three or more candidates, while those in races with fewer than three candidates will advance straight to the Nov. 3 general election.
The election filing period ends Friday afternoon.
Others who filed to run for office from late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon were Derek Chartrand for the 1st Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Carolyn Eslick to retain her 39th Legislative District seat in the state House of Representatives, Scott McMullen for the 10th Legislative District Position 1 seat in the state House, and Rick Pitt and Andrew Miller for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners.
Chartrand joins a race that as of Thursday afternoon had four other candidates, including incumbent Suzan DelBene. Eslick was alone in her race, McMullen joins a race with four other candidates, and Pitt and Miller have two other challengers.
