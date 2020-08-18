Skagit County Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt did not qualify for the November election after results of the Aug. 4 primary were certified Tuesday.
With 3,564 votes, Dahlstedt, who has represented District 2 on the Board of Commissioners for 20 years, finished third in the three-candidate field for his seat.
The top two advanced to the general election.
Burlington Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Peter Browning won the primary for the District 2 seat with 5,381 votes, and Mount Vernon City Council member Mary Hudson was second with 3,942 votes.
Dahlstedt said he believes his opposition to a proposed county charter measure in 2018 and his support of Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau’s opponent in her 2019 race contributed to the endorsement of Hudson by the Skagit County Democrats, and thus his loss.
Regardless of who replaces him, he said that commissioner will need to build relationships with state and federal representatives, fight for funding for projects and keep staff on track, things that will be even harder after COVID-19.
“In order to get projects done, you need to have a commissioner be on top of it,” Dahlstedt said.
Before the end of his term, he said he hopes he can see progress on construction of the county’s new mental health evaluation and treatment facility in Sedro-Woolley, and prepare the budget for a difficult future dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.
“We’re going to be in a devastated financial situation,” he said. “(My replacement) will need to make the tough calls.”
“I think it’s going to be more difficult than ever,” he added.
In other races, county Planning Commission member Mark Lundsten and county Commissioner Ron Wesen will advance in the race for Wesen’s seat representing District 1, with 9,348 and 8,929 votes respectively. With 1,067 votes, Anacortes business owner Johnny Archibald won’t move on.
In the race for a seat on the bench in Skagit County Superior Court, Tom Seguine (19,086) and Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski (11,714) will advance and Heather Shand Perkins (11,057) will not.
Andrew Miller (4,029) and Ken Goodwin (3,864) bested the five-candidate field for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District board, and will be on the ballot in November.
In state legislature races, Republican Bill Bruch and Democrat Dave Paul advance in the 10th Legislative District for Paul’s state House seat; Republican Greg Gilday and Democrat Angie Homola advance in the 10th Legislative District for the state House seat held by a retiring Norma Smith; and Republican Carolyn Eslick and Democrat Ryan Johnson advance in the 39th Legislative District for Eslick’s state House seat.
In U.S. House of Representative races, Democrat Suzan DelBene and Republican Jeffrey Beeler advance in the race for DelBene’s seat in the 1st Congressional District, while Democrat Rick Larsen and Republican Timothy Hazelo advance for Larsen’s seat in the 2nd Congressional District.
