Whether it's Giving Tuesday or Giving Skagit Day, there are many organizations that could use help.
Both days are Tuesday.
From its perspective, Community Action of Skagit County wants to raise money through its Giving Skagit Day campaign for low-income seniors, those struggling with homelessness and others.
Community Action is seeking to have enough $45 Critical Needs Vouchers to meet the urgent yet unpredictable needs during these trying times.
"On that day, we want to raise enough money to have 250 Critical Needs Vouchers on hand for the winter months," Bill Henkel, executive director of Community Action of Skagit County, said in a news release. "We want to have a big stack of them ready to go at a moment’s notice."
To donate, go to communityactionskagit.org.
Joanna Sikes, executive director of the Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner, said the day — known nationally as Giving Tuesday — is crucial for the organization's fund-raising, as well as for other arts organizations in the community.
"What we've found is, during COVID, is lots of supporters have reached further and been stronger in their support. But we're all losing revenue streams," she said. "Giving Tuesday is an extremely important time of year when we receive robust support."
Sikes said donors are often strategic about giving, choosing to donate during specific fund-raising pushes such as the museum's auction and Giving Tuesday.
"They count on this time to do their giving. It's targeted toward something they support," she said.
While the museum's galleries have weathered closures due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sikes said donor funds help staff offer online programs and will help shore up the museum's overall financial outlook.
"It's a big deal," she said.
