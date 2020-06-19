Businesses with five or fewer employees in Mount Vernon have until June 23 to apply for grants up to $10,000 to help with financial impacts of COVID-19.
A total of $100,000 in funds are available to eligible businesses from the Community Development Block Grant Program through the city of Mount Vernon and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
To qualify, businesses must have no more than five employees, including the owner, be located within city limits, have a household income below a set threshold, and demonstrate loss of revenue or negative impacts resulting from COVID-19.
The grants are intended to cover payroll, rent or mortgage, utilities, and inventory and supplies. Funds may not be used for construction or ground-breaking activities.
Applications will be approved on a case-by-case basis and are dependent on availability of funds, according to EDASC.
Applications are due to EDASC by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Send applications, documents and questions to mvgrant@skagit.org
Grant application in English is available at bit.ly/2VhhjjN
Grant application in Spanish is available at bit.ly/3eom82g
