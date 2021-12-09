Dec. 10 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 9, 2021 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSJerry Sandmann $400WC and Lora Harvey $100Michelle Powell $100John and Geri Gunn $250John and Martha Peterson $100Connie Lesourd/Kern Funeral Home $100Arlene Pfeffer $500Jan Taylor $100IN MEMORY OFPeter Stroosma $200Shane E Young $50Beth, Ruby and Chub $300Enelra Givats $50Joan and Kelly Green $100Dwayne Kerrigan $100Wilbur and Elanor Walde $50Elden Abbott $50ANONYMOUS$25$150$20$100$200$100$100$3,475TODAY’S TOTAL: $6,720 More from this section Man arrested in connection with Clear Lake housefire Posted: 4:30 p.m. Man sentenced on lesser charges after acquittal on vehicular homicide charge Posted: 11 a.m. Santa to tour local neighborhoods collecting food, toy donations Posted: 10:23 a.m. Wednesday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes boys' wrestling team wins double-dual Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Dec. 9 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Herald Christmas Fund Skagit Valley Food Donation Donor Meal Holiday Memory Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Action taken against former Skagit County medical assistant Skagit County takes step forward in ferry replacement Clear Lake man found dead in floodwaters Two men arrested after a third claims he was held captive in Burlington Winter Wonderland comes to Burlington Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.