The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Lavonne Parker $100
Tracy L. Sandmann $100
Jerry and Joan Sandmann $200
Beverly and Shadrick Waite $50
Leroy and Mollie Sackman $50
Beecher and Darlene Snipes $500
Frances E. Pedersen $30
Duane and Joan Melcher $50
Park Village Social Club $200
IN MEMORY
Chuck and Lois Moffatt $25
Yvonne Tollefson $50
Frank Beach $100
Beth Good $100
Rod and Ethan Fox $100
Mildred Rindal $100
ANONYMOUS
$50
$25
$200
$100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,130.00
