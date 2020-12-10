Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Lavonne Parker $100

Tracy L. Sandmann $100

Jerry and Joan Sandmann $200

Beverly and Shadrick Waite $50

Leroy and Mollie Sackman $50

Beecher and Darlene Snipes $500

Frances E. Pedersen $30

Duane and Joan Melcher $50

Park Village Social Club $200

IN MEMORY

Chuck and Lois Moffatt $25

Yvonne Tollefson $50

Frank Beach $100

Beth Good $100

Rod and Ethan Fox $100

Mildred Rindal $100

ANONYMOUS

$50

$25

$200

$100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,130.00

