The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Doug and Laurie Lundgren $200
Robert and Becky Gates $2,500
Jennifer and Steve Mulcahey $100
Jeanne O’Connor $250
Arnold Richter and Linda Tatum $100
Pat Hammond $50
Ann and Rober Raish $100
Vicki Tyler $25
Arlene G. Pfeffer $500
Dave and Kathy MacNeill $100
Roger and Maryann Mercer $400
IN MEMORY OF
Michael R. Moser $250
Carrie Nelson and Donald C. Smith $200
Paige Marken $300
Eric Stendal, Bud and Shirley Novotny $200
Tucker G. Retriever $50
William and Martha Atwood $50
ANONYMOUS
$25
$100
$100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,600
