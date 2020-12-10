Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Doug and Laurie Lundgren $200

Robert and Becky Gates $2,500

Jennifer and Steve Mulcahey $100

Jeanne O’Connor $250

Arnold Richter and Linda Tatum $100

Pat Hammond $50

Ann and Rober Raish $100

Vicki Tyler $25

Arlene G. Pfeffer $500

Dave and Kathy MacNeill $100

Roger and Maryann Mercer $400

IN MEMORY OF

Michael R. Moser $250

Carrie Nelson and Donald C. Smith $200

Paige Marken $300

Eric Stendal, Bud and Shirley Novotny $200

Tucker G. Retriever $50

William and Martha Atwood $50

ANONYMOUS

$25

$100

$100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,600

