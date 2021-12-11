Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Fran Pedersen $35

Jim and Linda Bishop $100

Jeanne O'Connor $300

Frank and Carol Mann $200

Mary Ann and Roger Mercer $500

Ron and Irene Burden $100

Elise Walker $100

Arne Svendsen $100

Dan and Darla O'Malley $250

IN MEMORY OF

William and Martha Atwood $50

Jim Chamness $250

Ken and Audry Carlson, and Sharon Duffy $200

Gene Benson $200

Grandmas Mil and Ann $25

Ryan Vanderstoep $200

Barbara Atterberry $50

Carrie Nelson and Donald C. Smith $200

ANONYMOUS

$25

$250

$125

$200

$50

$100

$200

$50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,885

