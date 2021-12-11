Dec. 12 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 11, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSFran Pedersen $35Jim and Linda Bishop $100Jeanne O'Connor $300Frank and Carol Mann $200Mary Ann and Roger Mercer $500Ron and Irene Burden $100Elise Walker $100Arne Svendsen $100Dan and Darla O'Malley $250IN MEMORY OFWilliam and Martha Atwood $50Jim Chamness $250Ken and Audry Carlson, and Sharon Duffy $200Gene Benson $200Grandmas Mil and Ann $25Ryan Vanderstoep $200Barbara Atterberry $50Carrie Nelson and Donald C. Smith $200ANONYMOUS$25$250$125$200$50$100$200$50TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,885 More from this section Friday's Prep Roundup: La Conner girls basketball team rolls past Mount Vernon Christian Posted: 10 a.m. State proposes raising dike around Wiley Slough to prevent flooding Posted: 6 a.m. On the Beat Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Flood repairs planned for area highways Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Burlington to reimburse staff subjected to COVID-19 pay cuts Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donation Law Donor Meal Memory Holiday Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Skagit County takes step forward in ferry replacement Two men arrested after a third claims he was held captive in Burlington Man with gun arrested near Sedro-Woolley High School Action taken against former Skagit County medical assistant Okanogan County man found not guilty of vehicular homicide Tweets by goskagit Submit your event now Submit your event now.
