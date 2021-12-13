Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Lynn Prewitt $100

Larry and Katy Jensen $500

Charles Stavig and Candice Reid $250

David Picht $100

Bruce Moberg and Denise Decker $100

Joel and Clara Hamel $75

Denny and Pam Church $200

Sara and Nicholas Governale $2,000

Skagit County Pomona Grange #10 $100

IN HONOR OF

WSPA $2,500

IN MEMORY OF

Bill and Martha Atwood, and Dick Frazier $100

Peggy Marmo $200

Cathy Dutton and Dick Nevitt $200

Mom, Dad and Grammas $300

Lela Coleman $1,000

Marge Curtis $50

Mike and David Wiermerslage $100

Joan Gillen $50

David MacNeill $100

ANONYMOUS

$100

$50

$250

$500

$50

$1,000

$150

$50

$100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $10,275

