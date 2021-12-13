Dec. 14 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSLynn Prewitt $100Larry and Katy Jensen $500Charles Stavig and Candice Reid $250David Picht $100Bruce Moberg and Denise Decker $100Joel and Clara Hamel $75Denny and Pam Church $200Sara and Nicholas Governale $2,000Skagit County Pomona Grange #10 $100IN HONOR OFWSPA $2,500IN MEMORY OFBill and Martha Atwood, and Dick Frazier $100Peggy Marmo $200Cathy Dutton and Dick Nevitt $200Mom, Dad and Grammas $300Lela Coleman $1,000Marge Curtis $50Mike and David Wiermerslage $100Joan Gillen $50David MacNeill $100ANONYMOUS$100$50$250$500$50$1,000$150$50$100TODAY’S TOTAL: $10,275 More from this section Coast Guard rescues kayakers at Deception Pass Posted: 12:37 p.m. Skagit County COVID-19 numbers remain relatively low Posted: Dec. 13, 2021 Saturday's Prep Roundup: Burlington-Edison fourth in girls' wrestling tournament Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 Saturday's SVC Roundup: Men's basketball team loses to Green River Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 "First Time Home" — young filmmakers document lives of family in U.S., Mexico Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Herald Christmas Fund Skagit Valley Publishing Donation Donor Meal Christmas Holiday Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Skagit County takes step forward in ferry replacement "First Time Home" — young filmmakers document lives of family in U.S., Mexico Okanogan County man found not guilty of vehicular homicide Man arrested in connection with Clear Lake housefire State proposes raising dike around Wiley Slough to prevent flooding Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
