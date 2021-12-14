Dec. 15 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSBrad and Barbara Bradford $50S.A.A. $100John and Vickie Manso $50Aztec Self Storage $100Felicia Petty $50Marlies Slostad $100Park Village Social Club $200Skagit Valley Dental $250Duane and Joan Melcher $50Peggy Ratermann and Jim Asa $200IN MEMORY OFJames Neff and Lorraine Neff $200Jess Galbreath $20Jamey Gillis and Dene Knudson $50Nick Whiton $50George and Jeane Dow $100Tara Clark $100Viola Houser $100Richard H. Smith $200Ken and Kay Ellestad $100ANONYMOUS$100$300$35$250TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,755 More from this section Governor announces sweeping salmon strategy Posted: 7 p.m. Concrete approves budget for 2022 Posted: 5 p.m. On the Beat Posted: 3:20 p.m. Amount of flood damage in county estimated at $15M with a few days left to file Posted: 12:05 p.m. Monday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes boys make it two straight wins Posted: Dec. 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Skagit County takes step forward in ferry replacement "First Time Home" — young filmmakers document lives of family in U.S., Mexico Man arrested in connection with Clear Lake housefire State proposes raising dike around Wiley Slough to prevent flooding Okanogan County man found not guilty of vehicular homicide Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
