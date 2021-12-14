Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Brad and Barbara Bradford $50

S.A.A. $100

John and Vickie Manso $50

Aztec Self Storage $100

Felicia Petty $50

Marlies Slostad $100

Park Village Social Club $200

Skagit Valley Dental $250

Duane and Joan Melcher $50

Peggy Ratermann and Jim Asa $200

IN MEMORY OF

James Neff and Lorraine Neff $200

Jess Galbreath $20

Jamey Gillis and Dene Knudson $50

Nick Whiton $50

George and Jeane Dow $100

Tara Clark $100

Viola Houser $100

Richard H. Smith $200

Ken and Kay Ellestad $100

ANONYMOUS

$100

$300

$35

$250

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,755

