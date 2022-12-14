Herald staff
The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Jim and Nancy Duffy $200
Gerry Henriot $200
Joanna and Bill Mazza $75
Mac and Linda MacGregor $1,000
Deborah Dunphy $100
Alan and Nona Carter $500
Rolfson’s Home Furnishings $250
Warren and Judith Magnuson $200
Gini Johnson $25
Jack and Kitty Grimm $50
George and Joyce Frasier $200
Joan and Don $100
B.J. Carol $20
Frank and Pam Bell $200
TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,120
