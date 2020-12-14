Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Lyn and Jim Bishop $200

Pat L. Wilson $20

Margaret Fletcher $50

Jack and Karla Schumacher $100

Arnold and Pamela Robinette $50

Herb and Mary Frederick $50

Bob and Nina Boudinot $100

Roy E. Graebener $100

Gerri Gunn $100

Jim and Jean Birdsall $50

IN MEMORY OF

Reba Deatley $100

Tara Clark $100

Beth, Ruby and Chub $300

Hana Williams $10

Howard and Lois Schutte $200

ANONYMOUS

$25

$100

$100

$50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,805

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.