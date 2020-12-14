The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Lyn and Jim Bishop $200
Pat L. Wilson $20
Margaret Fletcher $50
Jack and Karla Schumacher $100
Arnold and Pamela Robinette $50
Herb and Mary Frederick $50
Bob and Nina Boudinot $100
Roy E. Graebener $100
Gerri Gunn $100
Jim and Jean Birdsall $50
IN MEMORY OF
Reba Deatley $100
Tara Clark $100
Beth, Ruby and Chub $300
Hana Williams $10
Howard and Lois Schutte $200
ANONYMOUS
$25
$100
$100
$50
TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,805
