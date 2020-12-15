Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Dorothy Carroll $20

Carol Gargerg and Ray Reep $100

Gordan and Joanne Odegaard $200

Anne Peebles $100

Robert Blunk $500

Nancy Scott $150

Paul Rockstad $500

Eric Barr $75

Mary Patterson $100

W.C. Harvey $200

Robert Hallberg $50

Melinda Randles $50

Susan Wilson $150

Mary Taylor $50

Ellis Tofte $150

Kim Christianson $200

Jay Ham $50

Ann Curan $250

John and Nancy Hinton $100

IN MEMORY OF

Janie Monroe $50

Jamey Gillis, David Knudson and Dene Knudson $75

Millie Wallace $200

Richard H. Smith $200

Cathy Dutton and Dick Nevitt $200

Nancy Barnes Springer $200

Ken and Anne Hillard $100

Susan M. Debuff $100

Lorry D’Arienzo $200

ANONYMOUS

$25

$100

$100

$50

$50

$25

$50

$500

$25

TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,245

