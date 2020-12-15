The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Dorothy Carroll $20
Carol Gargerg and Ray Reep $100
Gordan and Joanne Odegaard $200
Anne Peebles $100
Robert Blunk $500
Nancy Scott $150
Paul Rockstad $500
Eric Barr $75
Mary Patterson $100
W.C. Harvey $200
Robert Hallberg $50
Melinda Randles $50
Susan Wilson $150
Mary Taylor $50
Ellis Tofte $150
Kim Christianson $200
Jay Ham $50
Ann Curan $250
John and Nancy Hinton $100
IN MEMORY OF
Janie Monroe $50
Jamey Gillis, David Knudson and Dene Knudson $75
Millie Wallace $200
Richard H. Smith $200
Cathy Dutton and Dick Nevitt $200
Nancy Barnes Springer $200
Ken and Anne Hillard $100
Susan M. Debuff $100
Lorry D’Arienzo $200
ANONYMOUS
$25
$100
$100
$50
$50
$25
$50
$500
$25
TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,245
