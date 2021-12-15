Dec. 16 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSJean Leib $200Ray and Lois Pruiett $100Tracy Sandmann $200Margaret Fletcher $50Jim and Nancy Duffy $200Robert and Becky Gates $2,500Stu and Sally Stern $100Deborah Dunphy $100Marathon Petroleum $3,000Darcy Wells $200Gerry Henriot $200Craig, Heather and Giovanni Romano $100IN HONOR OFMeals on Wheels Volunteers $200IN MEMORY OFMike Butler $500Ernie Olson $100Ken and Anne Hillard $100Ron Leitner $20Bud, Clara and Meade Sprouse $50Susan M. DeBuff $100Those who died from drugs $50Jim and Wanda Harmon $100Patricia Richter and George Tatum $150Skip Suiter $100Bill and Olive and Aw (Bill) Dynes $150Sharron Moody $100Dick, Terry and Sandy Moe $50TODAY’S TOTAL: $8,720 More from this section On the Beat Posted: 4:45 p.m. Judge finds Navy EIS was lacking in review of jet noise impacts to children, birds Posted: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday's Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon boys' hoop team tops Meridian Posted: Dec. 15, 2021 Dec. 15 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 14, 2021 Governor announces sweeping salmon strategy Posted: Dec. 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donation Donor Becky Robert Meal Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today "First Time Home" — young filmmakers document lives of family in U.S., Mexico Coast Guard rescues kayakers at Deception Pass State proposes raising dike around Wiley Slough to prevent flooding Man arrested in connection with Clear Lake housefire Anacortes sees increase in construction of multifamily housing Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
