The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Jean Leib $200

Ray and Lois Pruiett $100

Tracy Sandmann $200

Margaret Fletcher $50

Jim and Nancy Duffy $200

Robert and Becky Gates $2,500

Stu and Sally Stern $100

Deborah Dunphy $100

Marathon Petroleum $3,000

Darcy Wells $200

Gerry Henriot $200

Craig, Heather and Giovanni Romano $100

IN HONOR OF

Meals on Wheels Volunteers $200

IN MEMORY OF

Mike Butler $500

Ernie Olson $100

Ken and Anne Hillard $100

Ron Leitner $20

Bud, Clara and Meade Sprouse $50

Susan M. DeBuff $100

Those who died from drugs $50

Jim and Wanda Harmon $100

Patricia Richter and George Tatum $150

Skip Suiter $100

Bill and Olive and Aw (Bill) Dynes $150

Sharron Moody $100

Dick, Terry and Sandy Moe $50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $8,720

