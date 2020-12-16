Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Ron and Susan Hunt $100

Robin MacNeil $30

Sarah Mintz $50

Cynthia McGuiness $50

John Rentschler $100

Camille Drotts $50

Renee Fleury $200

Larry and Marcia Houghton $100

Sally Turner $100

Jim and Nancy Duffy $100

Alex and Gloria Davidson $50

David and Mary Picht $100

Jack and Kitty Grimm $50

Mac and Linda MacGregor $1,000

Sierra Pacific Industries $250

Janice and Neil Eastvold $50

The Dickinsons $300

Pam and Denny Church $500

Beverly and Fred Crunk $200

Arne Svendsen $100

Kelly and Kody Borden $200

Lios McGuinness $200

Dana Keefe $100

Rick and JoEllen Holmgren $200

IN MEMORY OF

Richard “Rich” Norris Cheadle $100

Inta Bailey $100

Richard Reynolds $50

Bob Schneider $200

Rosella Nelson $250

Herb Miller $250

Sharron Moody $100

Glenn Evitt $50

Jim Chamness $200

Robert and Mabel Mainard, Jim and Clare Morse $100

Garrett Chase $50

ANONYMOUS

$100

$50

$75

$100

$100

$100

$150

$75

$50

$50

Today’s Total: $6,480

