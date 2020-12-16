The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Ron and Susan Hunt $100
Robin MacNeil $30
Sarah Mintz $50
Cynthia McGuiness $50
John Rentschler $100
Camille Drotts $50
Renee Fleury $200
Larry and Marcia Houghton $100
Sally Turner $100
Jim and Nancy Duffy $100
Alex and Gloria Davidson $50
David and Mary Picht $100
Jack and Kitty Grimm $50
Mac and Linda MacGregor $1,000
Sierra Pacific Industries $250
Janice and Neil Eastvold $50
The Dickinsons $300
Pam and Denny Church $500
Beverly and Fred Crunk $200
Arne Svendsen $100
Kelly and Kody Borden $200
Lios McGuinness $200
Dana Keefe $100
Rick and JoEllen Holmgren $200
IN MEMORY OF
Richard “Rich” Norris Cheadle $100
Inta Bailey $100
Richard Reynolds $50
Bob Schneider $200
Rosella Nelson $250
Herb Miller $250
Sharron Moody $100
Glenn Evitt $50
Jim Chamness $200
Robert and Mabel Mainard, Jim and Clare Morse $100
Garrett Chase $50
ANONYMOUS
$100
$50
$75
$100
$100
$100
$150
$75
$50
$50
Today’s Total: $6,480
