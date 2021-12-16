Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Erik and Deborah Pedersen $200

Sandy Youngren $40

Zack McAdams $100

Linda McAdams $100

Sierra Pacific Industries $250

David and Barbara Bostrom $50

Dale Fournier and Brad Smith $100

Theisen Architects $100

Beverly Waite $25

Art and Kay Stendal $100

William M. Gillespie $250

Darcia Olsen $100

IN MEMORY OF

Ray Marsula $50

Tammy Melvin $100

Reba DeAtley $100

Peggy Anderson-Thayer $200

Ken Sindora $100

Frank Codlin $75

Inta Bailey and Paula Anderson $100

Lorry D’Arienzo $200

John Vaux and Carolyn Vaux $200

George and Grace Wallace $1,000

Brian Morrison $100

Ken, Todd and Kent Byerly $150

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,790

