Dec. 17 Christmas Fund donors

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor's request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS
Erik and Deborah Pedersen $200
Sandy Youngren $40
Zack McAdams $100
Linda McAdams $100
Sierra Pacific Industries $250
David and Barbara Bostrom $50
Dale Fournier and Brad Smith $100
Theisen Architects $100
Beverly Waite $25
Art and Kay Stendal $100
William M. Gillespie $250
Darcia Olsen $100

IN MEMORY OF
Ray Marsula $50
Tammy Melvin $100
Reba DeAtley $100
Peggy Anderson-Thayer $200
Ken Sindora $100
Frank Codlin $75
Inta Bailey and Paula Anderson $100
Lorry D'Arienzo $200
John Vaux and Carolyn Vaux $200
George and Grace Wallace $1,000
Brian Morrison $100
Ken, Todd and Kent Byerly $150

TODAY'S TOTAL: $3,790
