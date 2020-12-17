Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Ron and Jan Wesen $200

Deborah L. Dunphy $125

David and Barbara Bostrom $50

Mykelle and Peyton $100

Joe Pepia $100

Craig, Heather and Giovanni Romano $100

Burlington Rotary Club $500

Joel and Clara Hamel $75

Kathryn Longfellow $100

Gayle Espen $100

Glenn and Jean Garner $100

Laura Slick $100

Patricia E. Downing $30

Mike and Alana Pizzuto $100

Anne Sidbury and Scott Mennella $100

Chuck Norris and Nancy Anders $400

The Terrell Family $100

Lyn Slanetz $100

John and Marti Peterson $100

Jeffery and Susan Whidden $100

Sharon Whiting and Hillary Bonnette $100

Stephen and Rebecca Metzger $200

Ed and Emma Rogge $100

Cut-All Concrete/Gordon and Kim Jenkins $500

Eric and Linda Jensen $50

Jaye Bywater $150

Gayle Hartman $100

Mark Wade $300

Robert Johnson $50

Doris Brevoort $100

Sandra Perkins $150

Jon Riedel and Sarah Welch $150

Tiffany Hickman $100

Brenda Oertell $100

Kirk Hereford $150

Glenda Johnson $400

Charles Garner $200

IN MEMORY OF

Ron Whitte II $50

Bruce Albert $25

Velma Gardner $25

Judy Calvert $25

Ronald Geyer $300

Bonnie, Traci and Riley $50

Dwayne Kerrigan $50

George and Grace Wallace $1,000

Jerry Neilsen $50

Mike Williams $50

Lela Coleman $500

Bill and Olive Dynes, Bill Dynes $150

Marie McCutchin $25

Dave Howard $100

Skip Suiter $100.00

Halsten Marie Hunter $500

Clancy and Myrna Miller $100

ANONYMOUS

$100

$50

$50

$50

$50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $8,980

