The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Ron and Jan Wesen $200
Deborah L. Dunphy $125
David and Barbara Bostrom $50
Mykelle and Peyton $100
Joe Pepia $100
Craig, Heather and Giovanni Romano $100
Burlington Rotary Club $500
Joel and Clara Hamel $75
Kathryn Longfellow $100
Gayle Espen $100
Glenn and Jean Garner $100
Laura Slick $100
Patricia E. Downing $30
Mike and Alana Pizzuto $100
Anne Sidbury and Scott Mennella $100
Chuck Norris and Nancy Anders $400
The Terrell Family $100
Lyn Slanetz $100
John and Marti Peterson $100
Jeffery and Susan Whidden $100
Sharon Whiting and Hillary Bonnette $100
Stephen and Rebecca Metzger $200
Ed and Emma Rogge $100
Cut-All Concrete/Gordon and Kim Jenkins $500
Eric and Linda Jensen $50
Jaye Bywater $150
Gayle Hartman $100
Mark Wade $300
Robert Johnson $50
Doris Brevoort $100
Sandra Perkins $150
Jon Riedel and Sarah Welch $150
Tiffany Hickman $100
Brenda Oertell $100
Kirk Hereford $150
Glenda Johnson $400
Charles Garner $200
IN MEMORY OF
Ron Whitte II $50
Bruce Albert $25
Velma Gardner $25
Judy Calvert $25
Ronald Geyer $300
Bonnie, Traci and Riley $50
Dwayne Kerrigan $50
George and Grace Wallace $1,000
Jerry Neilsen $50
Mike Williams $50
Lela Coleman $500
Bill and Olive Dynes, Bill Dynes $150
Marie McCutchin $25
Dave Howard $100
Skip Suiter $100.00
Halsten Marie Hunter $500
Clancy and Myrna Miller $100
ANONYMOUS
$100
$50
$50
$50
$50
TODAY’S TOTAL: $8,980
