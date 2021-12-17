Dec. 18 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 17, 2021 1 sec ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSBurlington Firefighters, IAFF Local 4111 $1,000Bruce and Corkey Henderson $25Mac and Linda MacGregor $1,000Terry and Patty Gowler $100Carol and Howard Pellett $25Frank and Pam Bell $200Jerry and Jane Wilson $200Darlene and Beecher Snipes $500Lois McGuinness $200Peter Goldfarb $50Bob and Carol Blunk $500David and Cheri Johnson $35IN MEMORY OFRon Geyer $300Jake Whitlock $100Wendel Alan Headrick $100Velma Gardner $25Bruce Albert $25Ronald White Sr. $25Ronald White III $50Garrett Chase $50Riley W. Johnson from Riley and Elsie Atwood $100Virginia Graebener $200Ruth Adams $50TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,860 More from this section Immaculate Conception Regional School students work to curb vehicle emissions Posted: 6 p.m. City of Sedro-Woolley gets ready for winter Posted: 3 p.m. Omicron variant found in Skagit County Posted: 11:30 a.m. Thursday's Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon boys mark return to home with victory Posted: 9:20 a.m. Thursday’s SVC Roundup: Cardinal women fall, but tough on defense Posted: Dec. 17, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donation Bank E-mail Donor Meal Toys Holiday Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today "First Time Home" — young filmmakers document lives of family in U.S., Mexico Coast Guard rescues kayakers at Deception Pass State proposes raising dike around Wiley Slough to prevent flooding County: Hamilton mayor disqualified from office Governor announces sweeping salmon strategy Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.