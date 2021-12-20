Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Tesoro Companies, Inc $3,583.37

Gayle Espen $100

The Stadlers $100

Ron and Susan Hunt $100

Jim and Karen Dunlap $300

Sharon Robinson $100

Rick and Jo Ellen Holmgren $300

Cissy Fisher and Rich Pavelec $1,000

Judy Ingrum $100

Armen and Suzanne Kazanjian $50

Linda Hendrick $200

IN MEMORY OF

Douglas Lundgren $200

Michael Moser $250

Cal Buck $200

Ashley Serna $200

Barbara Craner $75

Richard Reynolds $50

Dale Learned $100

Jack H. Whiting $100

ANONYMOUS

$100

$35

$50

$100

$25

$50

$100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $7,568.37

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.