Dec. 21 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 20, 2021

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor's request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. 

DONATIONS
Tesoro Companies, Inc $3,583.37
Gayle Espen $100
The Stadlers $100
Ron and Susan Hunt $100
Jim and Karen Dunlap $300
Sharon Robinson $100
Rick and Jo Ellen Holmgren $300
Cissy Fisher and Rich Pavelec $1,000
Judy Ingrum $100
Armen and Suzanne Kazanjian $50
Linda Hendrick $200

IN MEMORY OF
Douglas Lundgren $200
Michael Moser $250
Cal Buck $200
Ashley Serna $200
Barbara Craner $75
Richard Reynolds $50
Dale Learned $100
Jack H. Whiting $100

ANONYMOUS
$100
$35
$50
$100
$25
$50
$100

TODAY'S TOTAL: $7,568.37
