The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Burlington Firefighters, IAFF Local 4111 $2,000
Jim and Pat Lanning $100
Dan and Darla O’Malley $250
Dave and Judy Olson $250
Felicia Petty $30
Jack and Anne Middleton $200
Vickie MacKenzie $100
Tom and Shelly Nelson $100
Frank and Pam Bell $200
Jim and Karen Dunlap $100
Holine and Frank Bettendorf $50
Armen and Suzanne Kazanjian $50
Larry and Susan Forsythe $150
Sharon Stewart $100
Mary and Bob Taylor $100
Dixie and Fred Burnett $5,000
Joan and Don $100
Lynne and Rick Hill $500
Diane and Warner Berglund $100
Steve and Susan Schuh $200
Cheryl and Terry Wiggin $100
Joyce Henrickson $30
Linda Bacon $100
Ellen Christilaw $250
Cissy Fisher $100
Lewis J. Phinney $100
Emily Bianconi $50
Lynn Costello $50
IN MEMORY OF
Rosa Dall’Acqua Cain $50
Muriel Murray Robinette $50
Darrel Jones $40
Ron Gilbertson, Imogene “Genie” Harder, Ruth Gilbertson, Chuck andBonnie Belgard, and Heidi Tennyson Youngquist $600
Grey $25
David Farrow $100
Mike and David Wiemerslage $100
James and Lorraine Neff $200
Ken Sindora $100
Jack and Barbara Horen $200
ANONYMOUS
$100
$500
$500
$250
TODAY’S TOTAL: $13,275
