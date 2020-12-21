Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Burlington Firefighters, IAFF Local 4111 $2,000

Jim and Pat Lanning $100

Dan and Darla O’Malley $250

Dave and Judy Olson $250

Felicia Petty $30

Jack and Anne Middleton $200

Vickie MacKenzie $100

Tom and Shelly Nelson $100

Frank and Pam Bell $200

Jim and Karen Dunlap $100

Holine and Frank Bettendorf $50

Armen and Suzanne Kazanjian $50

Larry and Susan Forsythe $150

Sharon Stewart $100

Mary and Bob Taylor $100

Dixie and Fred Burnett $5,000

Joan and Don $100

Lynne and Rick Hill $500

Diane and Warner Berglund $100

Steve and Susan Schuh $200

Cheryl and Terry Wiggin $100

Joyce Henrickson $30

Linda Bacon $100

Ellen Christilaw $250

Cissy Fisher $100

Lewis J. Phinney $100

Emily Bianconi $50

Lynn Costello $50

IN MEMORY OF

Rosa Dall’Acqua Cain $50

Muriel Murray Robinette $50

Darrel Jones $40

Ron Gilbertson, Imogene “Genie” Harder, Ruth Gilbertson, Chuck andBonnie Belgard, and Heidi Tennyson Youngquist $600

Grey $25

David Farrow $100

Mike and David Wiemerslage $100

James and Lorraine Neff $200

Ken Sindora $100

Jack and Barbara Horen $200

ANONYMOUS

$100

$500

$500

$250

TODAY’S TOTAL: $13,275

