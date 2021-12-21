Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Harold Brown $250

Bill Handy $500

Mimi Shannon $100

Maureen Royal $100

Bonnie Christianson $250

Jennifer Mulcahey $200

Reggie Nelson $100

Janis Schweitzer $300

Susan Wilson $150

William and Sandra Thomas $200

Beverly Dale-Crunk $200

Kristeen McMoran $100

Crystal Newman $40

Vicki Tyler $25

Richard Gibbs $200

IN HONOR OF

WIC kids and WIC families $200

IN MEMORY OF

Howard and Lois Schutte $200

Jim Hobbs Sr. $100

Bernadette and Ashley $150

Ed and Linda Zeretzke $100

Gene Archer $100

Charles Laurens (Larry) Heald $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,765

