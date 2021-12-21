Dec. 22 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSHarold Brown $250Bill Handy $500Mimi Shannon $100Maureen Royal $100Bonnie Christianson $250Jennifer Mulcahey $200Reggie Nelson $100Janis Schweitzer $300Susan Wilson $150William and Sandra Thomas $200Beverly Dale-Crunk $200Kristeen McMoran $100Crystal Newman $40Vicki Tyler $25Richard Gibbs $200IN HONOR OFWIC kids and WIC families $200IN MEMORY OFHoward and Lois Schutte $200Jim Hobbs Sr. $100Bernadette and Ashley $150Ed and Linda Zeretzke $100Gene Archer $100Charles Laurens (Larry) Heald $200TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,765 More from this section County flood debris program coming to a close Posted: 8 p.m. Navy releases jet noise monitoring study Posted: 5 p.m. Alumni Update: Brown sparkles in debut for Western Washington golf team Posted: 2:30 p.m. Mount Vernon family displaced by fire Posted: Dec. 21, 2021 Skagit Valley College men's basketball team gets win Posted: Dec. 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donation Donor Meal Memory Holiday Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits New flood protection tactic brings mixed results outside Sedro-Woolley Omicron variant found in Skagit County County: Hamilton mayor disqualified from office Ground broken on homeless housing project Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
