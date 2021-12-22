Dec. 23 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 22, 2021 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSMark Wade $100Eric Barr $75Bridget Landreth $100Jeffrey Brown $100Marianne Hunter $500Carolyn Stewart $100Craig Carlile $100Ronald Wesen $250Doris Brevoort $100Elizabeth Findley $100Don and Margaret Coppock $200John Allen $1,000Carol and Larry Van Sickle $50Jack and Carla Schumacher $250Donna Johnson $100Gale Fiege $50Cheri McRae $250Glenn and Jean Garner $100Cheryl and Terry Wiggin $100Ann and Bob Raish $100Gordon and Joanna Odegaard $300Chris and Christine Eisses $150Bob and Nina Boudinot $100Anne Sidbury and Scott Mennella $100Harley and Sue Soltes $200Mark and Cathy Kowalski $50Jack and Anne Middleton $100Joanna and William Mazza $100Linda and Jerry Shull $50Karen and Philip Brown $100Linda Henley $30Suellen Lemmon $150Kathryn Longfellow $100Tim and Marianne Tobiason $50Jerry Sells and Linda Larson $250Kitty and Jack Grimm $50Joan and Don $100Leroy and Mollie Sackman $50IN MEMORY OFBud and Nellie Jensen and Jeanne Handwerk $100Jim Darr $50Arlyne Wollan $100Zelma Ruth $100Linda Hunt $50TODAY’S TOTAL: $6,155 More from this section On the Beat Posted: 9 p.m. EDASC presents revised economic recovery plan Posted: 6:30 p.m. County considers increasing ambulance fees Posted: 4 p.m. Cold-weather shelter opens in Burlington Posted: 1:35 p.m. Tuesday's Prep Roundup: La Conner girls top Stanwood in battle of unbeatens Posted: Dec. 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Herald Christmas Fund Skagit Valley Donation Law Donor Linda Larson Mark Wade Joanna Odegaard Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits New flood protection tactic brings mixed results outside Sedro-Woolley Omicron variant found in Skagit County Mount Vernon family displaced by fire This Anacortesan is on ‘Jeopardy!’ Who is Josette Curtis? Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
