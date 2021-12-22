Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Mark Wade $100

Eric Barr $75

Bridget Landreth $100

Jeffrey Brown $100

Marianne Hunter $500

Carolyn Stewart $100

Craig Carlile $100

Ronald Wesen $250

Doris Brevoort $100

Elizabeth Findley $100

Don and Margaret Coppock $200

John Allen $1,000

Carol and Larry Van Sickle $50

Jack and Carla Schumacher $250

Donna Johnson $100

Gale Fiege $50

Cheri McRae $250

Glenn and Jean Garner $100

Cheryl and Terry Wiggin $100

Ann and Bob Raish $100

Gordon and Joanna Odegaard $300

Chris and Christine Eisses $150

Bob and Nina Boudinot $100

Anne Sidbury and Scott Mennella $100

Harley and Sue Soltes $200

Mark and Cathy Kowalski $50

Jack and Anne Middleton $100

Joanna and William Mazza $100

Linda and Jerry Shull $50

Karen and Philip Brown $100

Linda Henley $30

Suellen Lemmon $150

Kathryn Longfellow $100

Tim and Marianne Tobiason $50

Jerry Sells and Linda Larson $250

Kitty and Jack Grimm $50

Joan and Don $100

Leroy and Mollie Sackman $50

IN MEMORY OF

Bud and Nellie Jensen and Jeanne Handwerk $100

Jim Darr $50

Arlyne Wollan $100

Zelma Ruth $100

Linda Hunt $50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $6,155

