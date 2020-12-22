Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Danae Murrell $250

Janice Robbins $200

Kathleen Harradine $250

Stephanie Hunter $301

Matthew DesVoigne $50

Kimberly Barnet $250

John Webster $350

Craig Carlile $100

Rae Kozloff $100

Kathleen Thornburh $500

Mac Madenwald and the Wendy Gray family $100

Marianne Hunter $500

David Wesley $100

Teri Tokarski $250

Richard Gibbs $20

Kathleen Thomson $300

Darcie L. Morris $200

Shawn Wright $150

Maureen Royal $150

Shelly Parfitt $200

Jere LaFollette and Wende Sanderson $100

Sandra Kindrik $50

Jerry and Kathleen Willins $150

Graeme Blake $300

NW K9 Sniffers November 2020 event $300

Reggie Nelson $100

Lori Oelfke $250

Gayl McAlister $200

Lori Uchytil $100

Mark and Allison Miller $100

Susan Hibma $100

Jennifer Mulcahey $100

Kitti Musch $150

Melinda Cumming $200

Kevin Boyd $100

Kenneth Beekman $50

Paul Ingalls $100

Elizabeth Findley $50

Cynthia Hosick $100

Joan Collins $100.00

Dorothy and Randy Geoghegan $200

Patti Horn $50

Martin and Janice Burwash $100

Edward Bradel $100

Lisa Noste $150

Alane Buzzard $100

Scott Dickerson $50

Gayle Lee $100

Greg Van Zandt $1,000

Janice Yates $100

Janis Schweitzer $200

Marlene McCauley $50

Kerri Solver $25

Rick Vanderpool $50

IN MEMORY OF

Aadne and Ruth Bakke $200

Ken, Kent and Todd Byerly $150

Norris (Andy) Anderson $100

Borghild (Borgie) Anderson $100

Willard Lyon $100

Viola Lyon $100

Marilyn Lyon $100

Dorothy Crain $100

Ken Lyon $100

Joyce Suthers $100

Carolyn Geisendorf $100

Lee Anderson $100

Don Anderson $100

ANONYMOUS

$200

$25

$100

$1,000

TODAY’S TOTAL: $12,071

