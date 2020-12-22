The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Danae Murrell $250
Janice Robbins $200
Kathleen Harradine $250
Stephanie Hunter $301
Matthew DesVoigne $50
Kimberly Barnet $250
John Webster $350
Craig Carlile $100
Rae Kozloff $100
Kathleen Thornburh $500
Mac Madenwald and the Wendy Gray family $100
Marianne Hunter $500
David Wesley $100
Teri Tokarski $250
Richard Gibbs $20
Kathleen Thomson $300
Darcie L. Morris $200
Shawn Wright $150
Maureen Royal $150
Shelly Parfitt $200
Jere LaFollette and Wende Sanderson $100
Sandra Kindrik $50
Jerry and Kathleen Willins $150
Graeme Blake $300
NW K9 Sniffers November 2020 event $300
Reggie Nelson $100
Lori Oelfke $250
Gayl McAlister $200
Lori Uchytil $100
Mark and Allison Miller $100
Susan Hibma $100
Jennifer Mulcahey $100
Kitti Musch $150
Melinda Cumming $200
Kevin Boyd $100
Kenneth Beekman $50
Paul Ingalls $100
Elizabeth Findley $50
Cynthia Hosick $100
Joan Collins $100.00
Dorothy and Randy Geoghegan $200
Patti Horn $50
Martin and Janice Burwash $100
Edward Bradel $100
Lisa Noste $150
Alane Buzzard $100
Scott Dickerson $50
Gayle Lee $100
Greg Van Zandt $1,000
Janice Yates $100
Janis Schweitzer $200
Marlene McCauley $50
Kerri Solver $25
Rick Vanderpool $50
IN MEMORY OF
Aadne and Ruth Bakke $200
Ken, Kent and Todd Byerly $150
Norris (Andy) Anderson $100
Borghild (Borgie) Anderson $100
Willard Lyon $100
Viola Lyon $100
Marilyn Lyon $100
Dorothy Crain $100
Ken Lyon $100
Joyce Suthers $100
Carolyn Geisendorf $100
Lee Anderson $100
Don Anderson $100
ANONYMOUS
$200
$25
$100
$1,000
TODAY’S TOTAL: $12,071
