Dec. 24 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 23, 2021 2 hrs ago

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor's request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSWarren and Judith Magnuson $200Skagit County Dairy Women $200Georg and Joyce Frasier $200Erik and Linda Jensen $125Sam and Donna Schwetz $100Jim and Pat Lanning $100Mary and Larry Clark $1,000Judy Farrar and E. Eric Knudsen $250Jere LaFollette and Wende Sanderson $250Mary and Bob Taylor $100Dave and Georgia Lang $500Lyn Slanetz $100Ted Schnaze $250Cathy Riddle $50Ray Blank $150Robert Wilson $150Bob and Susan Peterson $50Ann Bodle Nash $100BJ Kendall $250Kimberly Barnet $250Graeme Blake $300Laura and Mitchell Reiss-Yanover $100Lori Oelfke $100Paul Blum and Alison Zak $100Susan and Rod Hibma $200Jane Zillig $100Kay Garza $50Gail Fredlund $150Sandra Perkins $200Duane Henson $25Laura Eberhard $25Janna Haupt $100Seamar Community Health Centers $2,500Dean Hinchy $25Lowell Law Office $85Nancy Scott $200Mykelle Liffick and Peyton Dillard $200Stephen and Rebecca Metzger $100W.L. and Patricia Rasar $50TODAY'S TOTAL: $9,085
