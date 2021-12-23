Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Warren and Judith Magnuson $200

Skagit County Dairy Women $200

Georg and Joyce Frasier $200

Erik and Linda Jensen $125

Sam and Donna Schwetz $100

Jim and Pat Lanning $100

Mary and Larry Clark $1,000

Judy Farrar and E. Eric Knudsen $250

Jere LaFollette and Wende Sanderson $250

Mary and Bob Taylor $100

Dave and Georgia Lang $500

Lyn Slanetz $100

Ted Schnaze $250

Cathy Riddle $50

Ray Blank $150

Robert Wilson $150

Bob and Susan Peterson $50

Ann Bodle Nash $100

BJ Kendall $250

Kimberly Barnet $250

Graeme Blake $300

Laura and Mitchell Reiss-Yanover $100

Lori Oelfke $100

Paul Blum and Alison Zak $100

Susan and Rod Hibma $200

Jane Zillig $100

Kay Garza $50

Gail Fredlund $150

Sandra Perkins $200

Duane Henson $25

Laura Eberhard $25

Janna Haupt $100

Seamar Community Health Centers $2,500

Dean Hinchy $25

Lowell Law Office $85

Nancy Scott $200

Mykelle Liffick and Peyton Dillard $200

Stephen and Rebecca Metzger $100

W.L. and Patricia Rasar $50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $9,085

