Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

John Manso $50

Watson Sobie Family Fund $500

Bill and Patti VanWieringen $100

Gary Mattson and Sarah Minton $250

Myrt, Don and Carol $100

Lyle and Merrilou Wesen $100

Barbara Cheyney $50

Nita Marsula $50

Linda and Jerry Shull $50

Jerry Sells and Linda Larson $250

Dayna Parker $75

Denny and Lei Wright $100

Jeff and Linda May Allen $250

Aztec Self Storage $100

William and Joanna Mazza $75

Frank and Carol Mann $200

Mark and Kathy Kowalski $50

Art and Kathy Stendal $100

Terry and Patty Gowler $100

Robert P. Corcoran $500

Elizabeth Clark $50

Mary Adkins $25

Bill and Pat Rasar $50

Residents and Staff at Village Concepts Country Meadow Village $500

W.M. Gillespie $300

Robert Huet and Linda Castell $350

Mike and Jean Miller $100

John and Sharon Hoag $50

Giles Shepherd $100

Tom Theisen $100

Tye Ann Roth $100

Sheryl Kyllo $25

Keith Stobie $100

Mark Noste $50

Theresa Donavan $200

John Cornish $50

Stephen Johnson $100

Darin Helt $100

Carol Herbert $50

Cheri Whitlock and David Johnson $50

David and Cathy Grant $100

Ken and Sue Christianson $100

Karen Richman Barger $15

Harold and Ruth Dickerson $100

Deborah Parker $100

Skagit County Pomona Grange/Jean Swift $100

Steven Brickley $100

Joan Frazier $100

Daniel Ballard $100

Kenny and Jackie Chriest $500

Laura and Mitchell Yanover $100

Melissa Holland $100

Ray Blank $250

Bernard Selting $200

Viki Gonzales $400

Leslie Parks $100

Jeffrey May $100

Joan Harris $50

Shelly Flaig $100

Glenda and Ron Exner $200

Burlington Northwest FCS $1,000

Lisa Janicki $500

Nicole Hooley $200

William Zimmer $25

IN MEMORY OF

Norm and Brian Simonseth , Art and Julia Johnson $30

Anne Whinfrey $250

Eugene M. Benson $100

Viola Houser $100

Joan Gillen $50

Dr. Martin Heykin $40

Kristen Sieber $50

Ammie McKinley $100

Iris and Surf $100

William Shears $100

ANONYMOUS

$300

$35

$500

$200

$100

$50

$50

TODAY'S TOTAL: $12,295

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.