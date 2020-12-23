The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
John Manso $50
Watson Sobie Family Fund $500
Bill and Patti VanWieringen $100
Gary Mattson and Sarah Minton $250
Myrt, Don and Carol $100
Lyle and Merrilou Wesen $100
Barbara Cheyney $50
Nita Marsula $50
Linda and Jerry Shull $50
Jerry Sells and Linda Larson $250
Dayna Parker $75
Denny and Lei Wright $100
Jeff and Linda May Allen $250
Aztec Self Storage $100
William and Joanna Mazza $75
Frank and Carol Mann $200
Mark and Kathy Kowalski $50
Art and Kathy Stendal $100
Terry and Patty Gowler $100
Robert P. Corcoran $500
Elizabeth Clark $50
Mary Adkins $25
Bill and Pat Rasar $50
Residents and Staff at Village Concepts Country Meadow Village $500
W.M. Gillespie $300
Robert Huet and Linda Castell $350
Mike and Jean Miller $100
John and Sharon Hoag $50
Giles Shepherd $100
Tom Theisen $100
Tye Ann Roth $100
Sheryl Kyllo $25
Keith Stobie $100
Mark Noste $50
Theresa Donavan $200
John Cornish $50
Stephen Johnson $100
Darin Helt $100
Carol Herbert $50
Cheri Whitlock and David Johnson $50
David and Cathy Grant $100
Ken and Sue Christianson $100
Karen Richman Barger $15
Harold and Ruth Dickerson $100
Deborah Parker $100
Skagit County Pomona Grange/Jean Swift $100
Steven Brickley $100
Joan Frazier $100
Daniel Ballard $100
Kenny and Jackie Chriest $500
Laura and Mitchell Yanover $100
Melissa Holland $100
Ray Blank $250
Bernard Selting $200
Viki Gonzales $400
Leslie Parks $100
Jeffrey May $100
Joan Harris $50
Shelly Flaig $100
Glenda and Ron Exner $200
Burlington Northwest FCS $1,000
Lisa Janicki $500
Nicole Hooley $200
William Zimmer $25
IN MEMORY OF
Norm and Brian Simonseth , Art and Julia Johnson $30
Anne Whinfrey $250
Eugene M. Benson $100
Viola Houser $100
Joan Gillen $50
Dr. Martin Heykin $40
Kristen Sieber $50
Ammie McKinley $100
Iris and Surf $100
William Shears $100
ANONYMOUS
$300
$35
$500
$200
$100
$50
$50
TODAY'S TOTAL: $12,295
