The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Savibank $750

Tom Paige $75

Chris and Christine Eisses $150

The Friends at GBPS $50

Diane Crawford $50

Linda Kuller $30

Dale and Randi Marie Freidig $500

Ronald and Vickie Kesti $100

Dick and Davery $50

Pamela Granahan $75

Hugh Thomas $300

Jane Mayer $25

Dennis and Janice Wills $100

Alan and Nona Carter $300

Arthur W. Henry $1,000

Randy and Kathi Brown $100

Villiott Family $25

Barb and Brad Bradford $50

Lois Meyer $35

Pat Grenfell $100

Eaglemont Community Homeowners Assoc. $1,045

Dave and Georgia Lang $500

Duff and Elise Walker $150

Holiday Sports $100

Ray and Lois Pruiett $50

Amelia and Tony Cook $1,000

Mr. and Mrs. Wilson $200

Richard and Carol Duffy $200

Robert and Agnes Zimmerman $250

David and Janet Harrison $100

Marlies Slostad $100

Rita Hornbeck $50

Janice Martin and Doug Robinson $50

Patricia Hammond $50

Roger and Nancy Riffle $150

Advanced Pest Control $150

Arlene Stavig $100

Sheila Hart $60

Carletti Architects, P.S. $250

Matt and Cessi, Andy and Connie $500

Scott and Megan Douglas $100

WA State Liquor and Cannabis Board $60

IN MEMORY OF

Laura Nevares $100

Joyce E. Richter $100

Nick Whiton $400

Sue Rasmussen $100

Ed and Linda Zeretzke $100

Dick, Terry and Sandy Moe $50

Howard Hayes $100

Charles Laurens (Larry) Heald $200

Brian Morrison $50

George and Jeanne Dow $150

Shane E. Young $50

Burl and Goldie, Darlene and Mike $100

D.B. McCartney $1,000

Richard Smith $150

Dave “Sparky” Stark $100

ANONYMOUS

$50

$100

$25

$500

$200

$100

$75

$300

$100

$50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $13,280

