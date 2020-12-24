The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Savibank $750
Tom Paige $75
Chris and Christine Eisses $150
The Friends at GBPS $50
Diane Crawford $50
Linda Kuller $30
Dale and Randi Marie Freidig $500
Ronald and Vickie Kesti $100
Dick and Davery $50
Pamela Granahan $75
Hugh Thomas $300
Jane Mayer $25
Dennis and Janice Wills $100
Alan and Nona Carter $300
Arthur W. Henry $1,000
Randy and Kathi Brown $100
Villiott Family $25
Barb and Brad Bradford $50
Lois Meyer $35
Pat Grenfell $100
Eaglemont Community Homeowners Assoc. $1,045
Dave and Georgia Lang $500
Duff and Elise Walker $150
Holiday Sports $100
Ray and Lois Pruiett $50
Amelia and Tony Cook $1,000
Mr. and Mrs. Wilson $200
Richard and Carol Duffy $200
Robert and Agnes Zimmerman $250
David and Janet Harrison $100
Marlies Slostad $100
Rita Hornbeck $50
Janice Martin and Doug Robinson $50
Patricia Hammond $50
Roger and Nancy Riffle $150
Advanced Pest Control $150
Arlene Stavig $100
Sheila Hart $60
Carletti Architects, P.S. $250
Matt and Cessi, Andy and Connie $500
Scott and Megan Douglas $100
WA State Liquor and Cannabis Board $60
IN MEMORY OF
Laura Nevares $100
Joyce E. Richter $100
Nick Whiton $400
Sue Rasmussen $100
Ed and Linda Zeretzke $100
Dick, Terry and Sandy Moe $50
Howard Hayes $100
Charles Laurens (Larry) Heald $200
Brian Morrison $50
George and Jeanne Dow $150
Shane E. Young $50
Burl and Goldie, Darlene and Mike $100
D.B. McCartney $1,000
Richard Smith $150
Dave “Sparky” Stark $100
ANONYMOUS
$50
$100
$25
$500
$200
$100
$75
$300
$100
$50
TODAY’S TOTAL: $13,280
