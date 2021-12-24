Dec. 25 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 24, 2021 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSHarley and Susan Soltes and Buster Thomas $250Alan and Nona Carter $300Myrt, Carol and Don Nystrom $100Gary and Diane Knutzen $200Randy and Kathi Brown $100Carletti Architects, P.S. $200Don and Janice Yates $100Tom Paige $100Lois Meyer $35Don and Margaret Semrau $100Jerry and Kathleen Willins $150Bethany Gilbertson $600Carol Herbert $50Kit and Debbie Malcolm $100Lyon’s Furniture $500Peoples’s Bank $250Ann Oakland and George Peck $100Mavis Circle of Knitters at Allen United Methodist Church $90Shelly Parfitt $100Selina Aguilar $20Dena Decker $25Brance Price $50Ryan Waters $50August Pfeifer $20Julie and Steve Lidgard $100Stephanie Whetsell $200Giles Shepherd $100VECA Professional Services $500Chandra Troxell $1,000Stephen Johnson $100Mark Miller $200Janice Robbins $100Alicia Meyer $50Edward Bradel $100Cheryl Fisher $100Lauren Jaye $100Nancy McKeown $100Natalie Schuchard and David Foster $50Dean and Calista Scott $100Larry McCormick $100Carol Cain $100Kaylynn Tormey $100Clifford Jackson $75Lynn Skordal $200Steve Moores $25Robin MacNeil $30Barbara Pomeroy $100Terri Carlson $20WC, Amp and Lora Harvey $100TODAY’S TOTAL: $7,340 More from this section Portions of Riverfront Park reopen following flood damage repairs Posted: 5 p.m. Data analytics to be taught in upcoming courses Posted: 1 p.m. Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center seeks help Posted: Dec. 24, 2021 Dec. 24 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 23, 2021 Island Hospital hires new CEO Posted: Dec. 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Herald Christmas Fund Skagit Valley Donation Donor E-mail Publishing Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits New flood protection tactic brings mixed results outside Sedro-Woolley Omicron variant found in Skagit County This Anacortesan is on ‘Jeopardy!’ Who is Josette Curtis? Mount Vernon family displaced by fire Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
