The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Harley and Susan Soltes and Buster Thomas $250

Alan and Nona Carter $300

Myrt, Carol and Don Nystrom $100

Gary and Diane Knutzen $200

Randy and Kathi Brown $100

Carletti Architects, P.S. $200

Don and Janice Yates $100

Tom Paige $100

Lois Meyer $35

Don and Margaret Semrau $100

Jerry and Kathleen Willins $150

Bethany Gilbertson $600

Carol Herbert $50

Kit and Debbie Malcolm $100

Lyon’s Furniture $500

Peoples’s Bank $250

Ann Oakland and George Peck $100

Mavis Circle of Knitters at Allen United Methodist Church $90

Shelly Parfitt $100

Selina Aguilar $20

Dena Decker $25

Brance Price $50

Ryan Waters $50

August Pfeifer $20

Julie and Steve Lidgard $100

Stephanie Whetsell $200

Giles Shepherd $100

VECA Professional Services $500

Chandra Troxell $1,000

Stephen Johnson $100

Mark Miller $200

Janice Robbins $100

Alicia Meyer $50

Edward Bradel $100

Cheryl Fisher $100

Lauren Jaye $100

Nancy McKeown $100

Natalie Schuchard and David Foster $50

Dean and Calista Scott $100

Larry McCormick $100

Carol Cain $100

Kaylynn Tormey $100

Clifford Jackson $75

Lynn Skordal $200

Steve Moores $25

Robin MacNeil $30

Barbara Pomeroy $100

Terri Carlson $20

WC, Amp and Lora Harvey $100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $7,340

