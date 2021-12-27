Dec. 28 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 27, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSBob and Pam Burkland $150Dennis and Janice Wills $100Judy and Brian Pinelli $100Darryl Baker $100Jerry Snyder $75Kelli Mannon $50Laurie McNett $50Melvin and Joyce Johnson $100Ty and Shea Clark $200Ken D. McRae $150Peggy J. McRae $500Mary Sloan $25Soroptimist International of Burlington $265Marathon Refinery $496Swinomish Casino and Lodge $1,352SaviBank $750IN HONOR OFThanks to those who helped me many years ago $100Brinderson $500Brance Price $100ANONYMOUS$100$100$100$150$100$50$400TODAY’S TOTAL: $6,163 More from this section Winter officially arrives in Skagit County Posted: 7:30 p.m. County commits APRA funding to motel-based housing program Posted: 5 p.m. On the Beat Posted: Dec. 27, 2021 Hundreds without power during Skagit County cold snap Posted: Dec. 27, 2021 Skagit County reports 224 new COVID-19 cases for the week Posted: Dec. 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Law Publishing Donation Donor Meal Janice Dennis Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits This Anacortesan is on ‘Jeopardy!’ Who is Josette Curtis? Sedro-Woolley man celebrates one-year anniversary of heart transplant On the Beat Hundreds without power during Skagit County cold snap Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
