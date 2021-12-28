Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

David and Deborah Moyle $200

Residents and staff of Country Meadow Village $400

Mount Vernon RV Park $500

Timothy and Tracy Reichert $100

Carl Young and Anne Hodgin $250

Don and Mary Newby $50

Diane and Dave Crawford $100

Tiffany Hickman $100

Diana Hoffman $150

Robert Weed $150

Klaudia Englund $100

Skagit Dental Design $1,500

Ashley Wick $50

Jacqueline Chase $35

Charles Horn $100

Tara Harvard $400

Michael and Suzanne Felt $200

Jay Ham $100

Kelly Codlin $200

IN MEMORY OF

Burl, Goldie and Duane $125

David Howard $100

Margie Gorton $35

Ken and Elvira Kellogg $100

Perry Hatcher $100

Colleen Mullen $100

Bob Peth $100

Bill and Bertha Wigner, Ben and Alice Streitz and Carol McCann $100

Joyce Berentson $25

Corey Defamio $50

Andre Ross $50

Laura Kahn $50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,620

