Dec. 29 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 28, 2021

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor's request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. 

DONATIONS
David and Deborah Moyle $200
Residents and staff of Country Meadow Village $400
Mount Vernon RV Park $500
Timothy and Tracy Reichert $100
Carl Young and Anne Hodgin $250
Don and Mary Newby $50
Diane and Dave Crawford $100
Tiffany Hickman $100
Diana Hoffman $150
Robert Weed $150
Klaudia Englund $100
Skagit Dental Design $1,500
Ashley Wick $50
Jacqueline Chase $35
Charles Horn $100
Tara Harvard $400
Michael and Suzanne Felt $200
Jay Ham $100
Kelly Codlin $200

IN MEMORY OF
Burl, Goldie and Duane $125
David Howard $100
Margie Gorton $35
Ken and Elvira Kellogg $100
Perry Hatcher $100
Colleen Mullen $100
Bob Peth $100
Bill and Bertha Wigner, Ben and Alice Streitz and Carol McCann $100
Joyce Berentson $25
Corey Defamio $50
Andre Ross $50
Laura Kahn $50

TODAY'S TOTAL: $5,620
