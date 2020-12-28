Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

David and Deborah Moyle $200

The Harmony Birthday Club $50

Suzanne Locke and Peggy Vail $50

Lowell Law Office $95

George Peck and Ann Oakland $100

Sara Seward $50

RBT And Diane Powell $25

Fred and Beverly Dale-Crunk $100

Paul Blum and Alison Zak $100

Mark Pearson $50

Don and Mary Newby $50

Alexandria Stoffel $100

Gerald Erskine $100

James Halpin $100

Cheri McRae $200

Ken McRae $100

Peggy McRae $500

Lyle and Diane Archer $100

IN MEMORY OF

Rob Pratt $100

Dick Burley $100

Dale Learned and Tony Learned $100

Gordon R. Herman $50

Joan Stewart $25

Norval and Faye Hanson $100

John W. Osman $50

Opa $200

Paige Marken $140

Bernice Dye $50

Melvin Peterson $100

John Vaux $100

Ernie Olsen $100

Rachael Hodgson $100

Doug Gunter $100

ANONYMOUS

$100

$100

$250

$50

$40

$30

$100

$250

$150

$25

$100

$100

$5.50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,785.50

