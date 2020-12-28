The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
David and Deborah Moyle $200
The Harmony Birthday Club $50
Suzanne Locke and Peggy Vail $50
Lowell Law Office $95
George Peck and Ann Oakland $100
Sara Seward $50
RBT And Diane Powell $25
Fred and Beverly Dale-Crunk $100
Paul Blum and Alison Zak $100
Mark Pearson $50
Don and Mary Newby $50
Alexandria Stoffel $100
Gerald Erskine $100
James Halpin $100
Cheri McRae $200
Ken McRae $100
Peggy McRae $500
Lyle and Diane Archer $100
IN MEMORY OF
Rob Pratt $100
Dick Burley $100
Dale Learned and Tony Learned $100
Gordon R. Herman $50
Joan Stewart $25
Norval and Faye Hanson $100
John W. Osman $50
Opa $200
Paige Marken $140
Bernice Dye $50
Melvin Peterson $100
John Vaux $100
Ernie Olsen $100
Rachael Hodgson $100
Doug Gunter $100
ANONYMOUS
$100
$100
$250
$50
$40
$30
$100
$250
$150
$25
$100
$100
$5.50
TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,785.50
