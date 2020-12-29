Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Sandra Thomas $250

R. E. Van Valkenburgh $250

Barbara LeDuc $50

Stevee Grose $200

Cindy Uglem $100

Christina Tarvin $200

Linda McJunkin $100

Edison OG’s/Fleshman Construction Inspectors $50

Robert Heckendorn $100

John Hendrickson $100

Molly Doran and Andrew Cline $150

Katherine Garza $50

Susan Wright $100

Kenneth Obeso $50

Richard Raisler $300

Virginia Chitwood $50

Mount Vernon Christian School $2,050

Western State Petroleum Association $2,500

Michael and Pamela Baron $100

IN MEMORY OF

Bob Peth $100

Corey Defamio $50

Ruth Bader Ginsburg $50

Yvonne Messick $50

Gene Murray $50

Annie McNett $50

Le Roy Good $50

ANONYMOUS

$250

$1,000

$100

$100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $8,500.20

