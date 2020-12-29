The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Sandra Thomas $250
R. E. Van Valkenburgh $250
Barbara LeDuc $50
Stevee Grose $200
Cindy Uglem $100
Christina Tarvin $200
Linda McJunkin $100
Edison OG’s/Fleshman Construction Inspectors $50
Robert Heckendorn $100
John Hendrickson $100
Molly Doran and Andrew Cline $150
Katherine Garza $50
Susan Wright $100
Kenneth Obeso $50
Richard Raisler $300
Virginia Chitwood $50
Mount Vernon Christian School $2,050
Western State Petroleum Association $2,500
Michael and Pamela Baron $100
IN MEMORY OF
Bob Peth $100
Corey Defamio $50
Ruth Bader Ginsburg $50
Yvonne Messick $50
Gene Murray $50
Annie McNett $50
Le Roy Good $50
ANONYMOUS
$250
$1,000
$100
$100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $8,500.20
