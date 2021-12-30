Dec. 31 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 30, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSSkagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship $75Marathon Refinery c/o Blackbaud Giving Fund $500Burlington Lions Club $150Dale Freidig $500Barbara Cheney $25Susan Allen $200Julie De Losada $100J. Drotts $100Pascale Michel $100IN MEMORY OFEugene Benson $100Art and Julia Johnson, Norm, Brian and Tom Simonseth $50Cathy Holden $100Judy Colby, Dennis Massoth, Art Young and Greg Finch $100Bud Gilbert, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gene Murray, Yvonne Messick, Ken and Mary Ward $200John B. Carlson $20ANONYMOUS$100$100TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,520 More from this section Another piece of Skagit County farmland protected from development Posted: 4 p.m. COVID-19 test kit program runs out of supply Posted: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday’s Prep Roundup: Heino’s record night paces MV Christian girls Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Snow brings with it recreational opportunities Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Skagit County hires new director of Public Works Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Hundreds without power during Skagit County cold snap This Anacortesan is on ‘Jeopardy!’ Who is Josette Curtis? HollyFrontier refinery has incident of flaring and odor New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits Winter officially arrives in Skagit County Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
