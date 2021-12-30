Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship $75

Marathon Refinery c/o Blackbaud Giving Fund $500

Burlington Lions Club $150

Dale Freidig $500

Barbara Cheney $25

Susan Allen $200

Julie De Losada $100

J. Drotts $100

Pascale Michel $100

IN MEMORY OF

Eugene Benson $100

Art and Julia Johnson, Norm, Brian and Tom Simonseth $50

Cathy Holden $100

Judy Colby, Dennis Massoth, Art Young and Greg Finch $100

Bud Gilbert, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gene Murray, Yvonne Messick, Ken and Mary Ward $200

John B. Carlson $20

ANONYMOUS

$100

$100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,520

