Dec. 4 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 3, 2021 57 min ago The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor's request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSShell Oil Co. Matching Gifts Program $100America Online Giving Foundation $95America Online Giving Foundation $80Susan Duffy $100Skagit Valley Marine Corps League Det. #1043 $6,000Carol BJ $25The Robert Sund Family $75IN MEMORY OFDale, Marilynn, Dany Boudreau and Tom DeGoede $100Virginia Graebener $200Richard and Eric Tjerskand $50My dear husband, Bob Schneider $50Jack and Micki Deierlein $500ANONYMOUS$75$50$100$35$50$100$50TODAY'S TOTAL: $7,835
