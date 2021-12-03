Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Shell Oil Co. Matching Gifts Program $100

America Online Giving Foundation $95

America Online Giving Foundation $80

Susan Duffy $100

Skagit Valley Marine Corps League Det. #1043 $6,000

Carol BJ $25

The Robert Sund Family $75

IN MEMORY OF

Dale, Marilynn, Dany Boudreau and Tom DeGoede $100

Virginia Graebener $200

Richard and Eric Tjerskand $50

My dear husband, Bob Schneider $50

Jack and Micki Deierlein $500

ANONYMOUS

$75

$50

$100

$35

$50

$100

$50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $7,835

