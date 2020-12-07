The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Mary Margaret Ratermann $500
Leslie and Roger Estep $150
Mavis Circle/Allen United Methodist Church $210
Bob and Jacque Chase $40
Pat Young $25
Jim Sr. and Glenda Hobbs $100
Barbara and David Cleave $50
Linda McAdams $200
IN MEMORY
George S. and Jeannett Dow $100
Sund Families $50
Joan Green $100
Frank Codlin $75
Jonnie Vance $50
Jack and Micki Deierlein $500
Steve Wells $200
IN HONOR OF
Love and message of hope $100
ANONYMOUS
$80
$427.80
$100
$25
TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,082.80
