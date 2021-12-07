Dec. 8 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 7, 2021 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSHoward and Carol Pellett $25Joan Holmes $100Arnold and Pamela Robinette $50Steve and Julie Kongs $100Janice Martin and Doug Robinson $50Matthew Desvoigne $100Scott and Karen Terrell $100IN MEMORY OFHana Williams $10John Hoag $75Rose Cain $25Muriel Murray $25Torleiv Aarstad $100IN HONOR OFGolden Wrench-Victor Villarreal $1,089Bruce and Sue Tedzinski $50ANONYMOUS$100$25$20$75$50$500$50TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,719 More from this section Prep Notebook: Burlington-Edison's Watson named conference MVP Posted: 9 p.m. Anacortes City Council considers salary increase for mayor Posted: 6:30 p.m. Skagit County takes step forward in ferry replacement Posted: 4 p.m. Skagit County to offer COVID-19 boosters in downtown Mount Vernon Posted: 12 p.m. Monday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes girls' basketball team victorious Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Herald Christmas Fund Skagit Valley Law Donation Donor Meal Memory Holiday Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Action taken against former Skagit County medical assistant Clear Lake man found dead in floodwaters Two men arrested after a third claims he was held captive in Burlington Winter Wonderland comes to Burlington Convicted murderer in jail after violating parole Tweets by goskagit
