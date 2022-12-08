The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Patricia Downing $30
Gordon and Joanne Odegard $300
Tracy Sandmann $100
Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas P. Governale $2,000
Roger and Mary Ann Mercer $500
Jeanice E. Bly $100
Beverly Dale-Crunk $500
Arne Svendsen $100
Erik and Deborah Pedersen $200
Kern Funeral Home $100
D. and M. Coppock $100
Dave and Barbara Cleave $75
Darci and Doug Wetzel $100
IN MEMORY OF
Dick, Terry and Sandy Moe $50
Russell L. Terrell $100
Michael Wiemerslage and David Wiemerslage $100
Skip Suiter $100
Robert and Mabel Mainard, and Jim and Clare Morse $200
Tara Clark $100
Andi Seashore $25
Grandma Mil and Grandma Ann $25
Jon Skittington $50
JoEllen Holmgren $300
Michael Anderson $100
Patricia Richter and George Tatum $150
Jennifer Steen $10
TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,515
