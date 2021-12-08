Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Chuck Tollefson $50

Anne Noble $100

Rolfson’s Home Furnishings $250

Danya Parker $100

David and Barbara Cleave $50

Robert Hallberg $50

Pamela Tofte $200

Paul Rockstad $200

IN MEMORY OF

Beth Good $100

Lavone Newell Reim $100

Tony Trial and Tami Wetzel $200

Grandparents Roozen and Scott $100

Robert and Mabel Mainard, Jim and Clare Morse $100

Jim Darr $40

Janie Monroe $50

Bud and Shirley Novotny, and Connie Middleton $200

ANONYMOUS

$25

$50

$25

$100

$75

$50

$25

$50

$100

$1,000

TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,390

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.