Dec. 9 Christmas Fund donors Dan Ruthemeyer Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families.The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com. DONATIONSChuck Tollefson $50Anne Noble $100Rolfson’s Home Furnishings $250Danya Parker $100David and Barbara Cleave $50Robert Hallberg $50Pamela Tofte $200Paul Rockstad $200IN MEMORY OFBeth Good $100Lavone Newell Reim $100Tony Trial and Tami Wetzel $200Grandparents Roozen and Scott $100Robert and Mabel Mainard, Jim and Clare Morse $100Jim Darr $40Janie Monroe $50Bud and Shirley Novotny, and Connie Middleton $200ANONYMOUS$25$50$25$100$75$50$25$50$100$1,000TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,390 More from this section Port awarded grant to bring broadband to Fir Island Posted: 7 p.m. Okanogan County man found not guilty of vehicular homicide Posted: 5:15 p.m. For many, fly fishing class just the first step Posted: 2 p.m. Tuesday's Prep Roundup: S-W boys' basketball team falls to Lynden Christian Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Dec. 8 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Donors Anonymous Herald Christmas Fund Skagit Valley Law Donation Donor Meal Robert Hallberg Barbara Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Action taken against former Skagit County medical assistant Clear Lake man found dead in floodwaters Two men arrested after a third claims he was held captive in Burlington Winter Wonderland comes to Burlington Man with gun arrested near Sedro-Woolley High School Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.