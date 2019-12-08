The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Duane and Joan Melcher $50
Diane and Warner Berglund $50
Bob and Becky Gates $2,000
Carol Herbert $50
Arlene G. Pfeffer $250
Doug and Kim Barnet $250
Aaron H. Carbon $25
B. and Darlene Snipes $100
Timothy and Cinda Busch $100
Gordon and Joanne Odegaard $ 250
IN MEMORY OF
Ronald White II $50
Ronald White Sr $25
Bruce Albert $25
Garrett Chase $50
Cathy Dutton and Dick Nevitt $200
ANONYMOUS
$25
$50
$100
$25
TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,675
