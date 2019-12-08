Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Duane and Joan Melcher $50

Diane and Warner Berglund $50

Bob and Becky Gates $2,000

Carol Herbert $50

Arlene G. Pfeffer $250

Doug and Kim Barnet $250

Aaron H. Carbon $25

B. and Darlene Snipes $100

Timothy and Cinda Busch $100

Gordon and Joanne Odegaard $ 250

IN MEMORY OF

Ronald White II $50

Ronald White Sr $25

Bruce Albert $25

Garrett Chase $50

Cathy Dutton and Dick Nevitt $200

ANONYMOUS

$25

$50

$100

$25

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,675

