The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Marlies Slostad $100
Anne Sidbury and Scott Menella $100
Angler’s Coffee $100
Holiday Market $200
Peggy McRae $100
Patricia Gowler $100
Chuck Norris and Nancy Anders $200
The Heald Studio $200
Ron and Susan Hunt $50
Arne Svendsen $100
Elmyra Dalton-Zehner $25
Don and Sally Turner $100
Gerry and Pam Schutte $100
Cynthia McGuiness $50
IN MEMORY OF
Dr. John T Cowan and Carol Hodgin $100
Ruth and Duaine Gilbertson $300
Chuck and Bonnie Belgard $100
Leroy Good $50
Ken Hughes $100
Lorry D’Arienzo $200
Shane E. Young $50
Fred Knutzen $50
Val Zwick $100
Michael Gale, Gay and Ruby Houser $250
ANONYMOUS
$200
$200
$200
TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,425
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.