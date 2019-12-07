The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
EL Thomas $100
Pat Grenfell $100
Jim Asa and Peggy Ratermann $100
Don and Margaret Semrau $50
Herb and Mary Frederick $25
Tracy Sandman $100
Jeanne O’Connor $200
David and Mary Picht $100
Arnold and Pamela Robinette $50
Larry and Katy Jensen $500
Steve and Gail Hopley $300
Park Village Social Club $200
John and Sharon Hoag $50
Ben Richards Fabrication $100
Charles Stavig and Candice Reid $100
Leroy and Mollie Sackman $50
Deborah Dunphy $100
IN MEMORY OF
Janie Monroe $50
Beth Good $100
Jacob Huizenga, Sandra Shiel and David Van Esch $300
Jack and Micki Deierlein $350
Dick Reynolds $50
Joan Green $100
George Carroll $25
Ken and Audrey Carlson and Sharon Duffy $200
Bob Schneider $200
William and Martha Atwood $50
Willbur and Elanor Walde $100
RW Dynes, Olive Dynes and Bill Dynes $100
Velma Gardner $25
ANONYMOUS
$1,000
$100
$25
$45
$50
$25
$25
$75
$25
TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,245
