Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

EL Thomas $100

Pat Grenfell $100

Jim Asa and Peggy Ratermann $100

Don and Margaret Semrau $50

Herb and Mary Frederick $25

Tracy Sandman $100

Jeanne O’Connor $200

David and Mary Picht $100

Arnold and Pamela Robinette $50

Larry and Katy Jensen $500

Steve and Gail Hopley $300

Park Village Social Club $200

John and Sharon Hoag $50

Ben Richards Fabrication $100

Charles Stavig and Candice Reid $100

Leroy and Mollie Sackman $50

Deborah Dunphy $100

IN MEMORY OF

Janie Monroe $50

Beth Good $100

Jacob Huizenga, Sandra Shiel and David Van Esch $300

Jack and Micki Deierlein $350

Dick Reynolds $50

Joan Green $100

George Carroll $25

Ken and Audrey Carlson and Sharon Duffy $200

Bob Schneider $200

William and Martha Atwood $50

Willbur and Elanor Walde $100

RW Dynes, Olive Dynes and Bill Dynes $100

Velma Gardner $25

ANONYMOUS

$1,000

$100

$25

$45

$50

$25

$25

$75

$25

TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,245

