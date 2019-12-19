The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Cascade Ear, Nose and Throat $70
Chris and Christine Eisses $150
Carol and Dick Duffy $100
Tom and Anne Peebles $25
Diane Crawford $100
Beverly and Fred Crunk $100
Terry and Cheryl Wiggin $25
Mary and Greg Johnson $100
David J. Lange $500
Burlington UPS Drivers $ 602.00
IN MEMORY OF
Bill and Martha Atwood $100
Kathleen Stephens Kernan and Betty Rockwell $40
Frank Beach $200
Howard and Lois Schutte $200
ANONYMOUS
$50
$200
$100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,662
