The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Cascade Ear, Nose and Throat $70

Chris and Christine Eisses $150

Carol and Dick Duffy $100

Tom and Anne Peebles $25

Diane Crawford $100

Beverly and Fred Crunk $100

Terry and Cheryl Wiggin $25

Mary and Greg Johnson $100

David J. Lange $500

Burlington UPS Drivers $ 602.00

IN MEMORY OF

Bill and Martha Atwood $100

Kathleen Stephens Kernan and Betty Rockwell $40

Frank Beach $200

Howard and Lois Schutte $200

ANONYMOUS

$50

$200

$100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,662

