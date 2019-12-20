The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
N B McKeown $100
Jayne Monroe $25
Pamela Lorenz $50
Donna Howard $50
Paul Leavitt $50
Helen West $50
Wendy Lucas $50
Beth Ashley $100
Jim Satcher $20
Dave Carpenter $50
Cheryl Fisher $50
Soroptimist International of Burlington $300
Warren and Judy Magnuson $100
Scott Terrell $100
IN MEMORY OF
Ernie Olson $100
Larry Heald $100
Dan H. Miller $50
Dick, Terry and Sandy Moe $25
Willard W. Lyon $100
Viola Lyon $100
Marilyn Graham $100
Dorothy Crain $100
Ken Lyon $100.00
Andy Anderson $100
Borgie Anderson $100
Joyce Suthers $100
Don Anderson $100
Don Anderson $100
Carolyn Geisendorf $100
Lee Anderson $100
ANONYMOUS
$25
$10
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,605
