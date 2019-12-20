Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

N B McKeown $100

Jayne Monroe $25

Pamela Lorenz $50

Donna Howard $50

Paul Leavitt $50

Helen West $50

Wendy Lucas $50

Beth Ashley $100

Jim Satcher $20

Dave Carpenter $50

Cheryl Fisher $50

Soroptimist International of Burlington $300

Warren and Judy Magnuson $100

Scott Terrell $100

IN MEMORY OF

Ernie Olson $100

Larry Heald $100

Dan H. Miller $50

Dick, Terry and Sandy Moe $25

Willard W. Lyon $100

Viola Lyon $100

Marilyn Graham $100

Dorothy Crain $100

Ken Lyon $100.00

Andy Anderson $100

Borgie Anderson $100

Joyce Suthers $100

Don Anderson $100

Carolyn Geisendorf $100

Lee Anderson $100

ANONYMOUS

$25

$10

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,605

