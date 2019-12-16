The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Jim and Jean Birdsall $50
Jim and Pat Lanning $50
Jack and Kitty Grimm $25
Dan and Darla O’Malley $250
Marge Fletcher $50
Danya Parker $75
Janice Martin and Doug Robinson $50
Jerry Sells and Linda Larson $100
Bob and Cathy Nelson $25
IN MEMORY OF
Charles V. Payne $25
David Wiemerslage $50
Michael Wiemerslage $50
Frank Codlin $75
Michael R. Moser $250
Tara Clark $100
ANONYMOUS
$50
$50
$25
$25
$100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,475
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.