The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Jim and Jean Birdsall $50

Jim and Pat Lanning $50

Jack and Kitty Grimm $25

Dan and Darla O’Malley $250

Marge Fletcher $50

Danya Parker $75

Janice Martin and Doug Robinson $50

Jerry Sells and Linda Larson $100

Bob and Cathy Nelson $25

IN MEMORY OF

Charles V. Payne $25

David Wiemerslage $50

Michael Wiemerslage $50

Frank Codlin $75

Michael R. Moser $250

Tara Clark $100

ANONYMOUS

$50

$50

$25

$25

$100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,475

