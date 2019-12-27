Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Robert E. Gruber $1,500

Duff and Elise Walker $100

IN MEMORY OF

Ron Gilbertson, Imogene (Genie) Harder, Ruth and Duaine Gilbertson

Ivan Rasmussen $50

Melvin Peterson $50

ANONYMOUS

$100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,800

More from this section

Load comments